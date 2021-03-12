Tennessee law enforcement agencies react to shooting that injured MNPD officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement agencies across the the state took to social media to offer their support for Metro Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker, who was critically injured in a shooting on Brick church Pike Friday morning.
