NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee law that goes into effect next month will criminalize the illicit possession and sale of the animal tranquilizer humans have been using to get high, xylazine.

Dubbed the Drug of the Living Dead Act, the law passed last legislative session and will make having xylazine, or tranq, a Class A misdemeanor, and selling or intending to sell it a felony.

Tracey McCann, currently nine months sober from tranq, told News 2 the law is a start, but one of the problems with xylazine is that it’s so easy for drug dealers to get.

“It’s not like fentanyl or heroin where it’s a controlled dangerous substance,” McCann said. “They can buy it online, so they’re making more money, and these drug dealers do not care what they’re doing to us.”

McCann became addicted to xylazine, thinking she was using carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer 100 times stronger than fentanyl, around three years ago. She realized something was wrong when she began developing open wounds on her arms.

McCann told News 2 she started treating her wounds herself after going to the hospital and feeling judged by the doctors and nurses.

“One day one of the black, necrotic skin pieces started coming off, so I kind of cut it off, so from then on I started cutting the black necrotic skin off myself,” McCann said. “I didn’t know amputation could be a possibility. I just knew I had to take care of my arms.”

It wasn’t until McCann went to a harm reduction center that she learned she had been using xylazine, and by then, she was addicted.

“It sounds crazy when I think about it with a clear head that I continued using this drug,” McCann said. “I just didn’t think I could get clean so I just continued doing it, praying that I died to be dead honest.”

McCann now shares her story of recovery on social media to spread awareness about the dangers of tranq.

Since xylazine is not an opioid, overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan do not work on tranq, making it especially deadly.

According to the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, there have been 12 suspected overdose deaths where xylazine was detected so far this year. Last year, there were 40 suspected fatal overdoses where the drug was detected.

However, since the health department can only detect xylazine in suspected overdose deaths, the drug is likely more present in the community than the numbers reflect.

While McCann believes the law making xylazine illegal for human use is a step in the right direction, she said medical professionals also need to come up with withdrawal protocols, or ways to help people addicted to Xylazine safely come off the drug.

“I wish I could say [the law] will fix it,” McCann said. “I think that helps, but at the same time, it’s still going to happen. Just like all the other drugs we’ve seen over the years. Just because we criminalize it doesn’t mean it’s going to stop—Each individual deserves to live a clean and sober life and off this stuff.”

The law does include exceptions for veterinarians who use xylazine to treat their animal patients.