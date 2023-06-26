ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Down Highway 41 in Adams, Tennessee, is where you’ll find Oreo Speedwagon taking groups of people to the Red River.

Getting people out on the river to kayak and canoe is what Speedwagon has been doing for the last three years.

“Just like every year, the water’s low sometimes and sometimes it’s not,” he told News 2.

But around this time last summer, putting people on the water was a real struggle for Red River Canoe.

Employees were used to seeing the Red River at around 6 feet, but water levels were sitting at 4 feet, impacting their boats and overall business in June of 2022.

“Tennessee usually goes through a drought right before July 4th, so right now I don’t think it’s [rain] coming,” said Isaiah Peebles.

Peebles has worked for Red River Canoe for the last four years and is still worried about river levels this summer, which are currently sitting at around 4.5 feet.

“It’s been low really,” he said. “The river has always been low; it’s just the business has been going down a little bit just slightly, but we’re still packing on. We’re having a great weekend still.”

Speedwagon agrees levels are low, but they are still making the best of things.

“Anything under four-and-a-half feet is considered low, but you can still have a good time,” he said. “Anything over that, of course, there’s no drag. The current is a little swift, and people enjoy that also.”

While more rain is something the river needs, Speedwagon says they’ll continue to make the best of things until it makes its return.

“Yeah I predict capital letters all the way across: F-U-N,” he said. “Everybody’s going to have fun, and that’s where we do here. Everybody has fun.”

According to the National Weather Service, over the last week the Red River’s levels have averaged out to just a little over 4.5 feet.