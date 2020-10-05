Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2014, file photo, the gurney stands in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. An autopsy on an inmate put to death by a lethal injection of pentobarbital last month as the Trump administration resumed federal executions shows he suffered “extreme pain” before he died, according to recent court fillings by lawyers trying to halt the execution of their death-row client next week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee death row inmate who has always claimed innocence is asking the governor to commute his sentence to life in prison.

Fifty-three-year-old Pervis Payne is scheduled to die on Dec. 3 for the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter. Payne is Black and told police he was trying to help the victims but panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away.

A petition sent to Gov. Bill Lee on Monday by Payne’s lawyers asks the governor to at least postpone his execution until lawmakers can fix a loophole that prevents him from presenting evidence of intellectual disability in court.

