Tennessee House Republicans select speaker nominee next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee House Republicans take a critical vote next week that will all but determine the chamber’s next speaker.

Most of the 73 Republicans who make up the 99-member House are expected to be at the Wednesday morning state capitol meeting of the party’s caucus to select their nominee.

Since Republicans hold the House supermajority, their nominee is expected to become speaker when members gather in a special session on August 23.

This all comes after current Republican House Speaker Glen Casada said he would resign August 2 after admitting to sexist texts earlier this year.

At least a half dozen members have expressed interest in succeeding Casada.

In alphabetical order, they include Reps. Mike Carter of Hamilton County, Matthew Hill of Jonesborough, Curtis Johnson of Clarksville, Jay Reedy of Erin, Cameron Sexton of Crossville, and Ryan Williams of Cookeville.

Some of the names are familiar to Tennesseans while others are relative newcomers.

Conservative commentator Steve Gill knows them all.

“Some of them have gone out aggressively and gone out and traveled the state,” says Gill. “Others have done it by phone. Others have run a media type campaign.”

While methods of the candidates may vary, the goal is to get 37-votes which is just over half of the chamber’s 73-House Republican members.

“I think that personal connection is going to be the key. This is like a class president choice. The people that are picking are going to be picking people they like, they trust and most important who is in their best interest,” added Gill.

Casada decided to resign effective August 2 after the House members in a May 20 vote expressed “no confidence” in him by a nearly two-to-one margin.