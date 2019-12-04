Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases statement regarding death row inmate Lee Hall

This 2017 photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Lee Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr. Hall, a death row inmate, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, selected electrocution for his upcoming execution, a move that would make him the fourth person in the state to choose that method over lethal injection since 2018. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Lee Hall on Wednesday afternoon:

“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today. The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.