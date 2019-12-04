Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases statement regarding death row inmate Lee Hall

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding death row inmate Lee Hall on Wednesday afternoon:
“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today. The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case.”
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.