SOURCE: WKRN The home is a total loss, according to the Bruce family.

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monica Bruce returned from church Sunday evening to find her home in flames.

According to the family, the house on Larkspur Court off Tyree Springs Road caught fire around 7:25 p.m. Monica’s father was the only one inside at the time—he made it out safely.

Monica learned about the fire while she was at church. “I was picturing the absolute worst, and I was right,” she said. “We pulled up and flames were coming out, smoke was coming out of every window of the home, and I was able to see it coming up the road.”

Once the fire was put out, Monica realized the home and everything inside was a total loss. Monica’s wedding dress burned in the blaze, along with her husband’s wedding ring.

In addition, their son, who is set to graduate from high school this year, lost his cap, gown, and other graduation items.

“We don’t have anything,” Bruce said.

The family’s blue tick-hound, Boston Terrier mix dog, Titan, is also missing. The family told News 2 they hope he escaped the fire and is with a neighbor.

The White House community is collecting donations for the Bruces through GoFundMe.

The family is also asking the community for prayers.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.