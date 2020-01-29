Tennessee fails on tobacco report card, according to ALA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – According to the American Lung Association’s latest report, Tennessee received five failing grades for various tobacco-related categories.

Tennessee’s ALA Executive Director Gail Frost says she’s not surprised to see the one “D” and four “F” grades.

“Tennessee has traditionally been usually in the bottom five nationwide,” Frost said.

The report says the volunteer state falls short when providing smoke-free air, but fails when it comes to state tobacco taxes, access to cessation services, prevention funding and preventing sales to those below 21-years-old.

“We have to work quickly in order to get some of these regulations enforced,” Frost said.

But School Resource Officer Eric Gray says kids are getting their hands on vaping products very easily, which is leading to these results.

“They’re getting creative with it, they hide them in places they don’t think we’re going to search,” Gray said.

Gray, a Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy at Mt. Juliet High School, says it’s a nationwide problem that starts with education. He says within the first month of school, he seized nearly 40 vape products.

But Saffire Vapors Owner Robert Arnold says new flavor bans and a higher age restriction is targeting those younger populations.

“It’s mainly targeted towards the Juuls,” Arnold said. “The same products that have been found to be used by underage people more prevalently than other products.”

Arnold says his staff cards everyone walking through the store, especially upon purchase.

But Gray says he doesn’t believe the age limit is truly affecting the way kids are getting vape products right now.

Frost says vaping, an epidemic as she calls it, played a big role in the results of this year’s report.

The report states that high school e-cigarette use increased by 135% since 2017. Frost calls that number a shocking statistic.