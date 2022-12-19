SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite gas prices trending back down, a new study shows 66% of Americans are making permanent changes to their commute after months of pain at the pump.

“It wasn’t just the gas was going up, your rent was going up, groceries were going up,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst for QuoteWizard. “You can’t spend less on your rent, you can’t spend less on your groceries for the most part, but maybe you can just combine these two trips and make things a little bit easier for you, and that is what we have seen for people saving money.”

In Tennessee, 51% of people are canceling trips, according to QuoteWizard. An estimated 34% are combining trips or carpooling to cut back on gas and 8% are turning to mass transit.

“This was one of the ways that they found that they could cut back,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst for QuoteWizard. “It was just an overwhelming preponderance of factors and people said I can take control here, I can make this change.”

Despite the changes, the study shows Tennesseans are still burning through gas. QuoteWizard’s study reported gas usage in 2022 went up 2% from 2021, placing the state at number 11 overall.

Nationwide, QuoteWizard said drivers are now using 10.5 million fewer gallons of gas daily than in 2021. That’s enough fuel to drive around the earth 11 thousand times.