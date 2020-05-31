Tennessee Dept. of General Services releases list of damages at Legislative Plaza following Saturday riots

After a peaceful protest in the Legislative Plaza on Saturday turned into a riot in downtown Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials from the Tennessee Department of General Services told News 2 they are keeping a list of damages at Legislative Plaza from Saturday night’s riots.

The following were damaged:

Capitol – Edward Carmack statue torn down, graffiti on the grounds and the wall along the street

War Memorial – broken windows

Rachel Jackson – broken windows

Andrew Jackson – broken windows and damage to side entrance

Supreme Court – broken door

Citizens Plaza – broken windows, graffiti

Officials said there are no estimates of the cost involved at this point. Graffiti cleanup is underway Sunday and the Carmack Statue will be removed when they can get a crane to the site.

