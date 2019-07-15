Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture warns plant owners of harmful water mold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture issued a warning on Monday to people in the area that own rhododendron plants.

Officials said a disease that kills plants, trees and shrubs was recently detected by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) at a store in Dickson County.

The water mold, Phytophthora ramorum, causes sudden oak death, ramorum leaf blight and ramorum dieback.

APHIS officials said the infected plants were traced back to a larger shipment from nurseries in Washington state and Canada.

Possibly infected plants were sold at area Walmarts and Rural King outlets since April 2019.

If you suspect your plant might have this disease, contact TDA’s Plant Certification Section at (615) 837-5137 or email plant.certification@tn.gov.