Tennessee Democratic Party calls for resignation of sheriff after using racial slur in recording

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Democratic Party is requesting the resignation of a Lauderdale County Sheriff accused of using a racial slur earlier this week.

Sheriff Steve Sanders was heard on a recording using the n-word.

Sanders admitted to using the word, and issued an apology. Sanders said he is not a racist and has never addressed anyone using the n-word. He said the word ‘just slipped out’ and he did not know his officers were recording him.

The Tennessee Democratic Party released the following statement on Wednesday:

The Tennessee Democratic Party joins the call for Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders to resign. As an elected sheriff, it is Sanders’ duty to protect, respect, and serve all the people of Lauderdale County. His use of racist language was not a slip, it was a choice, and anytime someone chooses to use language that is blatantly racist and goes against their oath of office, it’s time for them to go. The Tennessee Democratic Party stands in solidarity with a community that is suffering and has been further hurt and demeaned by a sheriff who was elected to serve them equally, fairly, and justly. Mary Mancini, TNDP Chair

Protesters said they will not back down on this issue, and will continue to speak to city leaders regarding Sanders resignation.

