NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.

Some here in Tennessee are taking action, including husband and wife Barry Gordon and Kathy Helton. The couple is filling up their pickup truck and a trailer with about $4,000 worth of bottled water. They’ve connected with a disaster relief organization in Jackson to distribute the water and they say the stories of families struggling in Mississippi touched their hearts.

“Disasters around the country always weigh on us, but this is somewhere close. We can make a difference so we’re gonna try and make a difference,” Kathy said.

Both Kathy and Barry say they’ll leave late Saturday to avoid heavy holiday weekend traffic. They’ve even received donated water from some pastor friends, as well as Aldi and Kroger.

To help the couple, Venmo Barry at Barry-Gordon-15 or send him money on CashApp at Sonata5601.

“Somebody needs to help. It’s as simple as that. These people need water; we can help. We have the time. It’s a good thing to do,” Barry said.