FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee members of Congress are requesting answers after a Franklin soccer coach who is accused of drugging and raping children was identified as an illegal immigrant, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Camilo Hurtado Campos has lived in Williamson County for 20 years and has had previous run-ins with the law.

News 2 uncovered court records out of Williamson County showing several minor charges for Campos, including a public intoxication charge in 2005 and three driving without a license charges; one in 2006, another in 2015, and the third in 2016.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Tennessee delegation Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), and John Rose (R-Tenn.), issued a joint statement on Monday regarding Campos’s immigration status.

In the statement, the Congressman said “In a complete breakdown of the rule of law, Campos was allowed to remain in the country even though he has a criminal record, having previously been charged with public intoxication and three instances of driving without a license.”

The congressmen are requesting answers from the Department of Human Services provides answers to a series of questions by July 24, which including: “Was DHS aware that Camilo Campos was in the country illegally? If so, when did the Department become aware of Campos’s immigration status… If not, why was the Department unaware of Campos’s immigration status? Was Campos provided a Notice to Appear when he entered the country illegally?… Did the Department initiate any enforcement actions against Campos?”

In a motion requesting a gag order, Campos’s representation noted the Franklin Police Department shared the information that Campos was in the country illegally. The defense team said, “Some statements to the media have no legitimate purpose.”