Tennessee congressman, doctor on president’s diagnosis: ‘Age is the only big concern’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump has no known underlying health conditions other than his age that would contribute to complications from the coronavirus, a Tennessee congressman said Friday.

Congressman Mark Green, a Republican representing a portion of Middle Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives, is also a physician. Speaking with News 2 after President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, Green said “I don’t know of any what they call comorbidities” that would complicate the president’s recovery.

President Trump will need more rest than he usually gets, according to Green.

“Our president, I think he gets like three or four hours of sleep at night — he’s been called the Energizer Bunny — he needs to at least get the normal rest and drink fluids. You know, all of the things that you typically do when you’re sick,” Green told News 2.

Congressman Green said “it sounds like the president is asymptomatic” so “it’s just kind of monitoring as you go.”

“My wife and I are praying for them,” Green added.

