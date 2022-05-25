GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — New technology created in Middle Tennessee is designed to contain threats at schools, including keeping deadly weapons out of school buildings.

It’s called the “Phantom,” and its creators believe it’s a new way to keep children and teachers safe.

If a person enters the Phantom with a weapon — the device will detect the threat and shut the person in – containing the weapon until a school official has arrived.

“It detects large enough pieces of metal that could be a gun,” said one of the Phantom’s creators, Bill Roark.

Roark said it’s designed to be installed in a school lobby at an exclusive entrance area. Ideally, it would be at the only point of entry for any late arrival.

The Phantom is transparent, bullet/shatter-resistant, and fully automated.

“The Phantom is made of an inch and a quarter polycarbonate, so someone inside of it can’t shoot their way out,” Roark said. “Smaller caliber guns actually ricochet off of it, heavier firepower will embed in the wall but it will just embed it won’t go through.”

After hearing President Biden’s response to Tuesday’s shooting, Roark believes the Phantom is one of the many answers to putting an end to the devastating gun violence.

“The president said last night this is unacceptable and we have to stop it, well the way to stop it is to stop the guns getting into schools,” Roark said.