WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search and rescue efforts continue in Kentucky as powerful flood waters wiped out homes, businesses and lives.

Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.

Nearly one year ago to the date, catastrophic flooding swept through Humphreys County, claiming 20 lives.

“I still get emotional about this; this is very emotional to see the pictures and to think of the feelings that that community is feeling and going through. I know it, I feel it. I still feel it everyday,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2.

While his community is still hurting, they are quick to lend help to our neighbors in Kentucky.

“I said, ‘Let me get one of your basic needs taken care of right now so you don’t have to worry about that and we are coming to you,’” the sheriff explained.

Before daylight broke Friday morning, that’s just what leaders in Humphreys County did, loading up a 30-foot trailer with seven pallets of water and a pallet of bleach. The supplies were left over from the support their county received during their time of need.

“I know it ain’t a lot, but it’s something,” Sheriff Davis said.

A local businessman loaned his truck and trailer as a correctional officer and a deputy volunteered to make the six-hour journey to Knott County.

“Just trying to pay it forward. You know we had a lot of people, a ton of people not just across this state but across this nation that come to our help, aid and assistance financially, physically and with the donations like these pallets of water. Whatever we can do to pay it forward, that’s what we are going to do,” Sheriff Davis said.

He said they are on standby ready to provide more supplies or help as needed.

“Neighbors taking care of neighbors, that’s what I’ve often said and you know our neighbors to the north and we are going to help them.”