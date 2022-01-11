DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff reports a suspect has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee City.

Sheriff Tim Eads said the shooting happened on Dupree Road while officers were serving a warrant. He said a deputy fired at the suspect and the suspect was still alive. No officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.