DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff reports a suspect has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting in Tennessee City.
Sheriff Tim Eads said the shooting happened on Dupree Road while officers were serving a warrant. He said a deputy fired at the suspect and the suspect was still alive. No officers were injured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.