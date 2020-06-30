Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association donates 2,500 lbs. of beef to Middle Tennessee food bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association donated thousands of beef to a food bank in Middle Tennessee.

Officials said COVID-19 left grocery stores with a high demand for meat, leaving many Americans wondering when they would be able to get a good source of protein.

So, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association donated 2,500 pounds of meat to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in an effort to help feed the hungry.

The 49th annual Tennessee Junior Beef Expo will take place Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th at the MTSU Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro.

The Beef Expo event will host more than 250 Tennessee 4-H and FFA members that will exhibit approximately 600 head of cattle. The steer show and Second Harvest Initiative portion will happen on Saturday, August 29th at 9:00 a.m.

