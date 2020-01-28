1  of  3
Closings
Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Perry County Schools

Tennessee bill would allow sex offenders to attend churches under conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
church generic

(Courtesy: Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly would allow sex offenders to attend church services.

The bill, HB 1922, is sponsored by Rep. Patsy Hazelwood. Under the legislation, sex offenders would be able to attend a house of worship for religious. educational, or social services as long as they have notified the worship leader of their offender status.

The legislation also states that the worship leader would have to give written permission to the offender to attend services.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar