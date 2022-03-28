NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a waiting game following President Joe Biden’s promise to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.

“Right now, we have many good wishes from the President [and] from the Press Secretary Jen Psaki,” said Yaroslav “Jerry” Boyechko, the pastor of Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Lexington, Ky. “But right now, [we need] something on paper because they need to apply to come here legally.”

Boyechko said refugees are traveling to embassies in Europe looking for answers.

“Some people [are] trying to go to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, and they’re denied a visa,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in Middle Tennessee and in communities across the nation, people are preparing to welcome those fleeing the war-torn country.

“They’re even calling to me and asking Pastor, can you give us refugee right now because I have a house that I want them to come to?” Boyechko explained with an appreciative chuckle. “I told you I don’t have anyone right now.”

The process to obtain refuge in the U.S. is complex. A refugee relocation team member with Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville explained in part, “We expect to hear more from the White House about the U.S. response to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in the coming days. One important thing we are hearing from federal partners is that admitting up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees is not a time-bound goal.”

For now, prayers and donations are what the pastor says his people need.

“We have such good people who surround us,” Boyechko said. “The American people who are helping in every way. They’re praying. They’re donating.”