GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County authorities reportedly served a temporary injunction/restraining order against a Pulaski convenience store Thursday.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies worked with 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper and other members of his office to prepare the paperwork.

Officials said a circuit court judge found probable cause to sign the public nuisance petition, stopping Adel Basta from conducting business at the Shell gas station — also known as Honey Suckle Market — in the 700 block of North First Street in Pulaski.

According to authorities, the corporation that owns the property — Tri Star Energy LLC. from Nashville — helped law enforcement with securing the facility.

The sheriff’s department said Basta, the business lessee, is no longer in control of the property. However, a hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 30, giving him the opportunity to show cause for why a permanent injunction should not be issued.

Officials said Giles County deputies, Pulaski police officers, and investigators from the District Attorney’s Office “have worked diligently for weeks and made several arrests for selling alcohol, tobacco products and THC vapes to underage persons from this location.”

So far, more than $300,000 in cash and assets have reportedly been seized amid this ongoing investigation.