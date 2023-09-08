HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In mid-August, a portion of bleachers at the football field of Beech High School collapsed and it prompted an investigation into the safety of athletic facilities across the county.

Several other schools, including Hendersonville, Portland, and Whitehouse were found to have bleachers that needed to be closed as well. A full list of the closures can be found here.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, temporary bleachers are installed and ready to use for Sumner County football fans and visitors.

Director of Schools Dr. Scott Langford said it’s encouraging the district to take a closer look at all of their athletic facilities and begin envisioning their future.

Langford said he’s met with parents, school leaders, and community stakeholders to listen to their hopes for athletic / training spaces for all sports and begin crafting a 5-10-year plan.

“Kids that participate in athletics and other extracurriculars, it’s an important part of growing up, it’s an important part of the school experience,” said Langford. “A lot of life skills that you need for your future and life are born out of being a part of the marching band, of being part of cheer, being a part of football, all the things that take place on a Friday night.”

Langford said he believes their students and families deserve to have “state-of-the-art” facilities, setting them up for successful high school years and beyond, and they are working to make that happen in Sumner County.