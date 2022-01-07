NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several inches of snowfall and ice is keeping the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency busy.

It’s something they’re used to, but the snow event is somewhat unusual and TEMA said they have to be prepared.

“This winter weather event was unusual for Tennessee in that it was the entire state,” said Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Snowfall in Tennessee left several inches of snow and ice throughout the state.

“Typically when Tennessee has a winter weather event it’s isolated one corner or one portion of the state in this instance it extended from Memphis to Mountain City, Johnson City in the Tricities area,” Sheehan said.

Dealing with threatening winter weather is an all-hands-on-deck approach before and after the event.

“We try to look as far ahead as we can, we have really great relationships and systems in place to work with the national weather service,” he said.

Credit also goes to first responders and road crews according to the emergency management director.

“The drivers and the leadership paying attention and doing what they can to make sure that the roads are safe as they can be, really just remarkable, the troopers that are out there just getting out there and helping motorists getting them to safety to clear the roadways to make things safer, local law enforcement, firefighters,” Sheehan said.

Tennessee is still dealing with abandoned cars, chilling temperatures, and ice.

“If you don’t have to be out there today let the sunshine do its job on the roads, working with the salt that our TDOT crews and others have left there to help treat the roads,” he said.

TEMA’s director is asking for patience as they continue to monitor the winter weather.

“We, the Emergency Management Agency, TEMA, will be monitoring and one of my concerns is a lot of times when we have a hard freeze and then a pretty quick thaw we’ll see water mains break in different places and we’re paying attention to that.”

The agency asks people to take care of the pipes in their homes to prevent pipes from breaking.

The American Red Cross recommends letting cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.