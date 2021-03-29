TEMA: 7 weather-related deaths reported after extreme flooding in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports seven people have died as a result of the severe weather over the weekend that caused massive flooding across the area.

TEMA reports the following deaths:

5 deaths in Davidson County

1 death in Cheatham County

1 death in Hawkins County

Davidson County officials currently are reporting four deaths. News 2 reached out to Metro officials who say the number of deaths in the county remains at four, as of Monday afternoon.

Nashville saw more than seven inches of rain and at least 130 people rescued from the flooding.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place around 5 a.m. Sunday where a 70-year-old man, identified as Garry Cole, was found dead inside of a sedan submerged in a creek behind Walmart.

A second man, presumed to have drowned, was located around 7:30 a.m. on the Nashboro Village Golf Course. Officers said it appeared the 65-year-old, identified as Douglas Hammond, was swept away by high water after getting out of his car that was stuck on Flintlock Court.

Metro police later confirmed two additional victims, a 46-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were found dead around 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike, off Nolensville Pike. The male victim was identified by investigators Monday as Fredrick Richards. Police said they were still working to notify the female victim’s relatives.

The Cheatham County death comes after flooding in Ashland City over the weekend. Ed Hogan, the director of Cheatham County Emergency Management said a man in his 60s drove around a sign warning of flooding around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and went into high water in the area of Highway 12 and Cumberland Street.