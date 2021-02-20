TEMA: 10 people dead due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has confirmed 10 people have died as a result of the winter weather.

TEMA says four deaths happened in Shelby County, two in Sumner County and one death happened in Maury, Williamson, Dickson and Overton counties.

Overton County Executive Ben Danner told News 2 a 70-year-old man died while trying to get help after going days without power. While walking outside in the frigid temperature, the man died of an apparent heart attack.

On Thursday, Dickson County officials told News 2 a 76-year-old man walked onto a frozen pond to rescue two calves. The man, identified as Donald Mitchell, fell into the water and died.

A 9-year-old boy in Brentwood died in a sledding accident on Tuesday. According to police, the child was riding on a tube with three other children while being pulled by an ATV driven by his father. The tube then hit a mailbox.

The two deaths in Sumner County involve elderly residents and are two separate incidents; both involve issues with heat and power. One happened in the Portland area while the other happened near the Kentucky line. One resident lost power and the other was found on the floor by a wood stove.

Temperatures in both homes were in the 20’s when the victims were found. In one case, a family called for a welfare check because they were worried about their elderly loved one, but couldn’t get to them due to road conditions.

No information has been released regarding the other seven deaths reported.