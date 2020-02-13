1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lincoln County Schools Marshall County Schools Maury County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Muhlenberg County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools

Teens will be tried as adults in fatal shooting of West Nashville musician

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Decorrius Wright & Diamond Lewis

Decorrius Wright & Diamond Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles charged in the fatal shooting of a West Nashville musician last year will have their cases transferred to adult court, an attorney for one of the suspects confirmed Thursday.

Mitchie Gibson, who represents Diamond Lewis, said Lewis and Decorrius Wright will both be tried as adults in the murder of Kyle Yorlets. The 24-year-old musician was shot and killed on Torbett Street in Feb. 2019.

Lewis was 15 and Wright was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. Both were charged with criminal homicide.

Kyle Yorlets
Kyle Yorlets (Photo: WKRN)

Wright was also one of four juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville on the night of Nov. 30, 2019. He was captured Dec. 3 outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar