TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens are facing disciplinary action after a “hit list” was found in a student’s desk earlier this week.

The investigation began when the list was found on Wednesday afternoon. Tullahoma Police officers were placed at the school as a precaution for the rest of the week.

After interviewing the three students, school administrators and police say they are confident no threat exists. It is unclear if the students are facing any charges by the police department.