Teens experience mock crash as part of teen driver education camp

An average of almost 700 people die every year in crashes involving teen drivers.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is hoping to curb that statistic with their Teen Driver Education Camp– an effort to not only show participants the laws that apply to teen drivers but the reasons behind those laws. On Thursday, as part of the camp, teens experienced a mock crash.

“There’s roughly 20 volunteers here from different agencies with both different disciplines, life flight, Nashville fire, TDOT there’s probably 20 volunteers here but it’s worth it if we can save a life and reduce crashes that’s what it’s all about,” Lt. Travis Plotzer said with Tennessee Highway Patrol. “The ultimate goal is to make it look as real as possible so kids can understand exactly what’s going on.”



As part of the camp, participating teens are required to complete two days of educational training, which is comprised of AAA’s How to Drive curriculum, a mock crash demonstration, traffic safety presentations, driving simulators, group activities, indoor/outdoor events, and more.

“Any life we save is going to make it worth it,” LT. Plotzer said.

On Thursday, July 18, teens will attend graduation and receive a certificate of completion. The camp schedule will be provided in advance of the event.

Though this was a great experience for students, this is something adults should keep in mind too; distracted driving kills.

As for parents, the single most important step you can take to protect the life of your teen is to be actively involved in their learning-to-drive experience.

