ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers were cited Tuesday morning after they allegedly posted numerous school threats on social media.

The teens were cited following an investigation by police and Intrepid Academy school administrators. The boys, ages 13 and 14, allegedly made the posts on Sunday.

Those threats led to the academy’s closure on Monday.

Police say the 14-year-old admitted to making the posts, while the 13-year-old admitted to having log-in credentials and being in control of one of the social media accounts making the threats.

Both teens were issued citations for threat of mass violence toward a school.