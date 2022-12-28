MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police say they have arrested multiple teens who are believed to be involved in several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet.

Early Wednesday morning, around 4 a.m., Mt. Juliet police announced they were investigating active vehicle burglaries at hotels located in the area of South Mt. Juliet Road and Crossing Circle.

Officers say upon arrival they were able to apprehend one teen, but the rest fled the scene on foot.

The teens allegedly arrived to the area in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Nashville. Officers say they were able to recover the stolen vehicle at the scene.

Just before 5 a.m., officers made a statement that all of the alleged vehicle burglary suspects were in custody.

Officers say two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old are in custody. One of the juvenile suspects was armed with a handgun, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Officials say they will remain in the area to investigate the incidents. No other information was immediately released.