LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested in Lebanon Wednesday after assaulting an employee at an apartment complex.

Police say on Wednesday, officers responded to the Greentree Point Apartments off of W. Main Street for an aggravated assault call. An employee of the complex told officers two young men, both teens, went into an empty apartment. When the teens were approached, one suspect hit the worker on the head with a handgun and both fled on foot.

Officers and K9 units searched the area and found both suspects as well as the weapon. Several businesses in the area, including two daycares, were placed on lockdown while officers searched the area.

The suspects, ages 15 and 13, were charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, evading arrest and possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, all felony charges.

Both teens were taken to a juvenile detention center.