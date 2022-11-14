SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou.

“This is a case where a child was at the wrong place at the wrong time and was injured by a bullet that wasn’t meant for him,” said Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

A home on Littleton Ranch road in Castalian Springs is where the 16-year-old was simply visiting when a domestic fight broke out Saturday morning.

“Deputies learned that Devonn Fields assaulted his wife, Jessica Fields,” said Chief Deputy Craddock. “Ms. Fields revealed that she shot and wounded Devonn Fields in an effort to protect herself.”

While attempting to flee her home in a vehicle with the minors inside, more shots rang out, said investigators.

“Devonn Fields retrieved another handgun from the house and came outside and started shooting in the direction of Ms. Fields and the juveniles. One of the juveniles, a 16-year-old male, was injured with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a medical facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Sumner County Deputies took Devonn Fields into custody; they would not comment on the extent of his injuries but explained they’re familiar with the suspect.

“He has an extensive criminal history.”

There are at least 20 mugshots from past arrests ranging from aggravated domestic assault to a violation of order of protection.

Gallatin High School released a statement Monday, which reads in part::

Gallatin High School and all of Sumner County Schools grieve with the Transou family over this tragic loss. Grief counselors and extra support staff will be available this week to talk to with any students who may need additional support. Gallatin High School

“The tragedy of the situation is not loss on us. So, thoughts and prayers to the family, first of all. Second of all, yes, we will not rest until justices is served,” said Craddock.

Fields faces a long list of charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.