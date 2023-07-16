PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage girl is dead and a man is injured following a Saturday afternoon crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in Putnam County.

According to officials, the crash was reported at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 in front of the Sonic drive-in located in the 500 block of W. Main Street in Algood.

Members of the Algood Police Department said they called in Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) due to the “seriousness” of the crash.

THP said a 1999 Suzuki GSX was heading east on W. Main Street while a 2014 Toyota Sienna was preparing to make a left turn onto the same road from a parking lot.

According to authorities, the 48-year-old Tennessean driving the Toyota said he looked both ways and didn’t see any vehicles coming, so he proceeded to pull out onto W. Main Street, failing to yield to the right of way for the Suzuki.

The 16-year-old Tennessee girl riding the Suzuki tried to swerve and avoid the Toyota, but she ended up hitting the minivan on the left side near the front, officials said. Both vehicles came to a stop in the roadway.

THP reported the teenager was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but she died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the man driving the Toyota was injured in the wreck, even though he was wearing his seatbelt, authorities said. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The Algood Fire Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted with rescue efforts and traffic control following the incident.

“APD is sending our prayers to all involved,” the Algood Police Department wrote on Facebook. “APD would like to thank the staff at Sonic for their support to all on scene.”

According to THP, no charges have been filed in connection with Saturday’s crash.