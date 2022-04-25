GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was taken into custody on Sunday after police located a stolen pickup truck in Goodlettsville.

According to police documents, around 9 a.m., officers were conducting an apartment check on Harris Street when they said they located a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that was confirmed stolen out of Goodlettsville. While looking at the vehicle, police reportedly saw the blinds move in one of the apartments and knocked on the door.

Metro police reported the owner of the residence said his friend drove the vehicle and knew where the key was. Officers then spoke to Mohamed Kulolu, 18, who was also inside the apartment, and learned he allegedly had an outstanding warrant for a firearm theft.

Officials said during a search of the stolen vehicle, a bill with Kulolu’s bank account was found inside, along with numerous receipts Kulolu claimed were his. The keys to the stolen Tacoma were reportedly found in Kulolu’s pants pocket inside the apartment.