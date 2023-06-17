ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old who is accused of being involved in multiple burglary and robbery cases.

On Friday, June 16, Metro police arrested four burglary suspects on Cane Ridge Road in Antioch.

Authorities reported that a 16-year-old fled the scene during the arrests. The 16-year-old was allegedly involved in six recent burglaries and robberies, including three that happened in South Nashville on Thursday, June 15.

Detectives later located the 16-year-old at his home on Turley Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court for his involvement in the recent incidents.

The teen’s identity has not been made public at this time. No other information was immediately released.