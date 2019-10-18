Teen suspect shot during murder of Metro high school student released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The teenage suspect shot during the murder of a Metro high school student last week has been released from a hospital and transported to jail.

Chaziah Woods, 19, was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of criminal homicide.

According to Metro police, Woods was one of five people involved in the murder of Rashawn Wallace, an 18-year-old student at Maplewood High School, during a plot to rob Wallace’s father. Wallace was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Friday while inside of his father’s home in the 4900 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Police said two female suspects, identified as 26-year-old Logan Sadler and 22-year-old Ajah Miles, were visiting with Wallace and his father at the home. According to investigators, Miles went to the front door and allowed Woods, and two other suspects, Keimichael Clack, 19, and Ronnie Sims, Jr., 28, to enter the home.

Gunshots were fired inside the residence and Wallace was hit multiple times, officers said. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallace’s father was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, police revealed.

Woods was also wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Clark, Sadler, Miles, Woods and Sims are each in the Metro jail on a charge of criminal homicide. Bond for Woods was set at $1-million.

