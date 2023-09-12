SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Sumner County are searching for a teen who reportedly threatened to harm himself and others.

The Sumner County Emergency Communications Center confirmed to News 2 that authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a peach-colored t-shirt, and jeans.

Officials also said the teen left a home with an extension cord and made threats to harm himself and others.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.