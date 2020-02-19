Teen shares discovery of live mortar in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A boy’s love for discovery turned into a day he says will never be forgotten.

13-year-old Blake Davis was exploring with his new metal detector behind Hartman Plantation Apartments when he discovered a live mortar round.

“It was only like a couple of inches deep which is crazy. I hit it and then I pulled it out and I was like I was just blown away and then I sat it down and I couldn’t talk,” Davis told News 2.

Realizing it was a mortar, Davis says his heart raced as they contacted police, hours later the mortar was detonated by officials.

“I think everybody heard it honestly from a long way away to because it was loud,” he said.

After the mortar was detonated, members of Fort Campbell let Davis and his brother try on their gear and left them with patches.

Davis says he plans to keep digging up treasures, just not in the field behind their house.

“Honestly I don’t think anything is going to top that, but I just, I don’t know something I can keep to remember.”

The eighth-grader said he hopes to start a YouTube channel on metal detecting.