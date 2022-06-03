VAN BUREN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time in a week, crews rescued someone who jumped off Cane Creek Falls in Fall Creek Falls State Park.

That drop is about 85 feet, according to the Van Buren County EMS. Members of the team were part of the rescue efforts Thursday.

Officials said a 17-year-old boy jumped off the falls. It took about two and a half hours for crews to reach him. The bottom of the falls is very steep and has a difficult trail. Rescuers used rope techniques and a basket to get the teenager to safety.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in Bledsoe County.

Cane Creek Falls rescue (Courtesy Van Buren Co. EMS)

Emergency crews rescued a woman who jumped from the falls on Memorial Day. She was in her 20s. After she was pulled out of the falls, she was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

EMS stressed nobody should make the jump from the falls due to the extreme danger.