BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fun festival run turned tragic Saturday morning when a man participating in the RC Cola—MoonPie Festival race became the victim of a hit and run.

Bedford County deputies are now searching for the two men they believe are involved in the incident.

Brooke Higginbotham, 17, told News 2 she was at the festival watching her friend run in the 10-mile race. She pulled out her camera after noticing two motorcycles break through the barrier blocking off the road.

“The race was still going on,” Higginbotham said. “The fire trucks pulled out into the road to try to block the road from [the motorcyclists] coming back, because there’s so many runners. Then a police [officer] started to come down the road to try to catch them, and that’s when I started recording because I thought, ‘Oh God, this might get messy.'”

Seconds later, Higginbotham captured one of the suspects on the motorcycle hitting a runner, running over him, then driving off.

“It just happened right in front of my face. I had never seen that before. I was so shocked at what I just saw,” Higginbotham said. “People are crazy. I don’t see how they could do that and just drive off.”

Higginbotham, who just received her EMT license, ran over to the victim, however she quickly realized the situation wasn’t a practice scenario for school. “Doing the EMT stuff, you handle the aftereffects of whatever happened. You don’t actually see it, and in that moment, my mind just went blank.”

Higginbotham told News 2, at first, the man had trouble remembering his name, but he eventually told them, and bystanders were able to keep him still until paramedics arrived.

The runner was sent to Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officials.

While most would have been terrorized by witnessing the hit and run, Higginbotham is motivated to further her EMT education and learn more lifesaving skills.

Deputies are still trying to identify the suspect in the black and white jacket. Anyone who has information about the crash or the motorcyclists is asked to contact Detective Trey Green at 931-684-3232.