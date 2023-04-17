PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of three people accused in the death of Joshua Rowan has pled guilty to murder charges, Bryant Dunaway, District Attorney General for the 13th Judicial District of Tennessee, announced last week.

Eljaavyon Davis-Morris appeared in the Criminal Court of Putnam County on April 10, where he entered a guilty plea to facilitation of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced Davis-Morris to 35 years in prison that same day.

At the time he was charged in the murder, Davis-Morris was only 14 years old. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Davis-Morris had previously been transferred to the Criminal Court so that he would face his charges as an adult.

Generally, 18 years old is the threshold for which a child can be charged as an adult. However, state law allows a child to be tried as an adult under certain circumstances and more severe charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s Office said Davis-Morris played a role in the murder of 22-year-old Joshua Rowan, who was found lying in the doorway of his apartment on North Dixie Avenue on the morning of Aug. 10, 2020.

Cookeville police said he had been shot several times. Davis-Morris and a second suspect were arrested and charged nine days later. According to the District Attorney’s Office, a third suspect is also being prosecuted in the case.

Davis-Morris is the first to be found guilty and sentenced. Assistant DA Jessie Mayberry and Assistant DA Mark Gore are prosecuting the suspects in the case.