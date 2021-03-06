Teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Charlotte Pike Saturday morning.

It happened in the 7600 block of Old Charlotte Pike at around 10:15 a.m.

Metro police say an 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO at a high rate of speed when he entered the curve in the roadway and lost control. The Pontiac’s passenger side struck a utility pole.

Passenger Mitchell Copeland Jr., 19, of Smyrna died at the scene and the driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be speeding.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

