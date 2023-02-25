MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage passenger died and a driver was injured following a crash that took place outside Moore County High School early Saturday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 1500 block of Lynchburg Highway (State Route 55).

Authorities said a four-door Kia Soul was traveling west on Lynchburg Highway when it went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and then struck a culvert. That impact caused the vehicle to flip and hit a tree before it came to rest off the road.

The passenger in the vehicle — described by officials as a 17-year-old from Tennessee — was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash

As for the 20-year-old Tennessean who was driving the Kia, THP said they were wearing a seatbelt, but they were still injured in the crash.

Charges against the driver are pending the outcome of the investigation, according to officials.

This news comes after Moore County Schools announced senior Isaiah Petty died early Saturday morning, urging community members to pray for his family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.

“Our lives are truly but a vapor. We must focus our time on the things that truly matter for we do not know what tomorrow may bring,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Speak to others with kindness, seek to understand, comfort those in need, and tell those you care about how you feel — repeatedly.”

School officials said there will be a candlelight vigil for Petty, as well as everyone whose lives he touched, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 in front of Moore County High School. In addition, counselors and other professionals trained in dealing with loss will be available to help anyone in need of such services during this time.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe School in Maury County shared the following statement on social media Saturday afternoon:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Moore Co. family. They tragically lost one of their Seniors in an accident this morning. We have been in discussion with Moore Co. and after much thought, they have decided to play the game this evening as scheduled. Please keep the family of Isaiah Petty in your prayers! Please be safe as you travel!”