19-year-old woman killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Clarksville are investigating the murder of a 19-year-old woman found Tuesday night in her car.

Clarksville police responded around 10 p.m. to a shooting on Main Street near North 11th Street. When officers arrived, they said located Kiera Johnson deceased in her vehicle.

Investigators remained on the scene throughout the night conducting interviews, processing evidence and following up on leads.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the homicide case is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.