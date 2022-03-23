MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One teen is dead and another was taken into custody after a crash Tuesday night on Due West Avenue in Madison.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr., 18, was in the passenger seat of a Chevy Equinox when the driver swerved off the road and hit a tree.

MNPD said the 17-year-old driver told officers she saw headlights in front of her and believed another vehicle was heading into her lane. Officers later learned she reportedly did not have a driver’s license or insurance and arrested her.

According to police, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. MNPD also said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.