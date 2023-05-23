MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was killed and four other people injured in an exchange of gunfire in Columbia Monday evening.

Columbia police were called to a shooting incident on Beech Street around 6p.m. As officers responded to the scene, gunshot victims began arriving area hospitals.

Columbia police reported Thomas Jack Keiser, 19, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Maury Regional Medical Center. Another 19-year-old man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Three additional people were treated for non-life threatening injuries from gunshots, according to Columbia police.

Investigators believe eight men who all know each other were involved in a large altercation, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department.

Miller is currently being held at the Maury County Jail without bond.

No additional information was immediately released.