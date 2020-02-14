Teen kidnapped by teacher settles suit with school for $650K

FILE – This April 20, 2017, file photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office shows Tad Cummins. Cummins was accused of running away with a 15-year-old student in March 2017, setting off a nationwide manhunt. A lawsuit has been settled between a Tennessee school district and a former student who was kidnapped by a teacher when she was 15. Tad Cummins sparked a 39-day nationwide manhunt when he fled the state with the former Culleoka Unit School student on March, 13, 2017. They were later found in a remote area of northern California. (Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit has been settled between a Tennessee school district and a former student who was kidnapped by a teacher when she was 15.

Tad Cummins sparked a weeks-long nationwide manhunt when he fled the state with the former Culleoka Unit School student in 2017. They were later found in a remote area of northern California.

The girl and her father sued the Maury County School district in 2018, accusing teachers and the school’s principal of ignoring several red flags regarding Cummins.

The victim was awarded $650,000 in a settlement agreement.

Cummins last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

