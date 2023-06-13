HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a teenager was injured in an early morning shooting in Hermitage.

On Tuesday, June 13, just after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tulip Grove Road to respond to reports of a shooting involving a juvenile.

According to Metro police, when officers arrived on scene, they located a teenager who had been shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.

At the scene, investigators told a News 2 crew that the home has been shot at three times in the past 24 hours.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway. No other details were immediately released.