Teen in ankle monitor charged in shooting, sexual assault of Nashville rideshare drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after a violent crime spree Friday night that included the shooting of a female rideshare driver and the sexual assault of another.

Metro police said Reginald Williams, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night and admitted to his involvement in several of the crimes.

According to police, a female Lyft driver responded around 9:15 p.m. to Opry Mills Mall to pick up three young males who used a stolen phone to request the ride. The driver took them to the 1200 block of 11th Avenue North where officers said she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

Officers then responded around 10:45 p.m. to the Germantown Kroger on Monroe Street where a man reported that he was approached by a male with a gun in the 1600 block of Knowles Street and forced to drive to the grocery store to withdraw money from an ATM. When he went back outside, the armed gunman had fled.

The gunman then reportedly used the stolen phone to order a ride back to Knowles Street, where he attempted to rob the female Lyft driver. The driver told officers that he grabbed her by the throat and put a gun to her head. She said she attempted to pepper spray the gunman who fired, striking her in the arm and foot. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the gunman fled and requested another rideshare in the 1600 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Police said he then robbed the driver of his gray 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan with Tennessee tag 9S84J8, which has still not been located.

Reginald Williams, Jr. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Williams was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, carjacking and evading arrest. Police said he will also be charged in the robbery and sexual assault.

The 17-year-old was wearing an ankle monitor under the supervision of the Department of Children’s Services, officers revealed.

Police are still working to identify two other suspects. Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, while anyone who sees the Honda Odyssey minivan should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.